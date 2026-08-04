King Crimson unveil 2014 (The Complete US Tour) double Blu-ray set

Prog legends King Crimson will release 2014 (The Complete US Tour) as a double Blu-ray set on October 30.

It was the band's first tour for six years and one which introduced the now-famous three-drummer line-up, featuring Gavin Harrison and Pat Mastelotto, both members of previous Crimson line-ups, and Bill Reiflin, who had worked with Ministry and REM.

Robert Fripp's e-mail to his fellow bandmates ahead of the tour read, "dear brother crims, we have one year to prepare for action of the savage variety, and be in Go! mode for september 2014... but essentially, King Crimson is in motion.”

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The two-disc set features the complete 19-date 2014 King Crimson USA tour as well as a never-before-seen pre-tour show at The Egg, Albany, NY for friends and family, in 24/48 and presented in 1920x1080 (HD).

The new concert recordings are presented in 24/96 Hi-Res Stereo taken from the Front of House live mix, sourced from the band's multi-track recordings and incorporating both the audience and hall sounds for each venue.

The two-disc set will be packaged in a miniature gatefold sleeve with 24-page booklet and new sleeve notes from King Crimson biographer and Prog writer Sid Smith.

Pre-order 2014 (The Complete