“Welcome to a night you will remember forever”: Ghost release first trailer for concert film/documentary 2 Big To Rig

Grammy-winning hard rock devil church Ghost have released the first trailer for their upcoming concert film 2 Big To Rig.

The follow-up to 2024’s Rite Here Rite Now is set to hit cinemas and IMAX screens worldwide from August 26, and tickets are on sale as of today (July 23). Watch the trailer below and get tickets via the film’s website.

“You have been chosen to partake in a ritual celebration that world has not yet seen,” a voiceover says at the start of the trailer. “Welcome to a night you will remember forever.”

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Unlike Rite Here Rite Now, which mixed concert footage with an original story connected to the Swedish band’s mythos, 2 Big To Rig offers a behind-the-scenes look at the globe-trotting Skeletour, which took place from 2025 to ’26 in support of their sixth album Skeletá.

The live recordings were captured during Ghost’s residency at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City in September 2025. Originally scheduled as a three-show run, the first planned gig was cancelled last-minute due to singer Tobias Forge (who performs as Papa V Perpetua) contracting food poisoning.

The 10-month Skeletour was an entirely phone-free event, after Ghost experimented with banning mobile devices at two shows in 2023 and enjoyed the results. Concertgoers kept their phones on their person, but had them placed into magnetically sealed Yondr pouches upon entering the auditorium. The only way the pouches could be unsealed was by a member of venue security.

In April 2025, Forge explained that he was banning phones because he felt an “ever-growing distance” between himself and his audiences.

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“I felt that I have a problem with watching someone [in the audience holding up a phone in front of their face]. It’s irritating,” he told Metal XS. “Maybe I’m old-school, maybe I’m old-fashioned. I just feel that we’re having an intimate moment, and it disturbs me that you’re filming while we’re doing this together. I’m doing something for you to respond to me.”

Response to the phone ban was widely positive, and it inspired other rock artists to follow suit. Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson told Hammer last year that he supported the practice. When the UK metal giants hit the road for their 50th-anniversary Run For Your Lives tour last spring, they discouraged fans from bringing phones. Mobile devices were then outright banned for a gig in Paris this summer.

2 Big To Rig was announced last week and will come out via Trafalgar Releasing, who distributed Rite Here Rite Now.

Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Content Acquisitions and Programming at Trafalgar, commented: “We’re proud to share it with cinema audiences worldwide before Ghost takes a well-publicised break. It’s the perfect way to close such a significant chapter in the band’s history and give fans a chance to relive this moment together.”

Ghost are currently on hiatus, as Forge hopes to spend more time with his family and gain inspiration for future projects.

“I’ve had two kids waiting at home with my wife for 15 years,” the frontman told Full Metal Jackie. “And maybe that says something about me that it wasn’t a pushing enough factor during those years. Believe me, I felt bad, but I’ve definitely come to a point where I feel, physically and mentally, I need to be home. [My kids are] 17; they’re not gonna be around for an eon.”