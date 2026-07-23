“Gallops like The Trooper and evokes Iron Maiden’s double-lead-guitar histrionics”: Mongol champions The Hu take after their hard rock heroes on long-awaited new album Hun

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The Hu could have easily been a novelty. When Mongolia’s folk metal horde stormed the mainstream with 2018 single Yuve Yuve Yu, their ‘gimmick’ of playing Western rock with native instruments would have quickly got dull without the songwriting to back it up. Instead, the four-piece have refused to give in.

Hun comes four years after predecessor Rumble Of Thunder, the members’ feet having seldom touched the ground during that time as they toured with Iron Maiden, played Glastonbury festival and lent songs to a Star Wars videogame (for the second time!). In the more distant past, they’ve also collaborated with Metallica, had guest features from Jacoby Shaddix and Lzzy Hale, and received the Order Of Genghis Khan: the highest state honour in Mongolia. To question their staying power at this stage is like pooh-poohing how much money Avengers: Endgame made.

The Hu’s third album shows that they’ve taken mostly the right lessons from engaging with their hard rock heroes. The Real You gallops like The Trooper and evokes Maiden’s double-lead-guitar histrionics with its horsehead fiddle melodies. Universe is a nine-minute juggernaut, the hulking mid-section having more than a whiff of the Black Album about it.

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Yet, for all the advancing chops and stylistic hat-tips, The Hu are still The Hu. Warrior Chant bellows their characteristic ‘Hu! Hu! Hu!’ cries within 30 seconds of starting, while Echoes Of My Father straddles the border between windswept folk and crowd-seizing power ballad. The only time ambition exceeds capability is during Lost Soul, as the sterilised electronics and lines from Nothing More radio-rocker Jonny Hawkins pull in two directions too many.

Hun reiterates that The Hu are a serious rock band with serious skill, worthy of all the endorsements they’ve picked up. A good gimmick opens the door but it’s good songs that push you through, and this is another enjoyable platter.

This article originally appeared in the new issue of Metal Hammer, available to order now. Hun is out via Better Noise on Friday, July 24. The Hu will tour Europe and the UK from September to November.

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(Image credit: Future)