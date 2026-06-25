Watch full, pro-shot footage of Linkin Park’s headline set at Rock In Rio Lisbon last week

Pro-shot video of Linkin Park’s 100-minute headline set at Rock In Rio Lisbon is on YouTube.

The Diamond-selling nu metal giants played a 23-song set at the Portuguese festival on Sunday, June 21, as they made their way across Europe for the final dates of their ongoing From Zero world tour.

The footage captures the entire performance, which included airings of such old-school cuts as One Step Closer, Breaking The Habit, Faint, In The End, Numb and What I’ve Done alongside songs from 2024 comeback album From Zero.

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The set also featured a rendition of Where’d You Go, a song by singer, multi-instrumentalist and co-founder Mike Shinoda’s solo project Fort Minor. Watch the whole thing below.

Linkin Park’s 2026 summer European tour kicked off on May 29 at 3Arena in Stockholm, Sweden and is set to wrap up at Letzigrund Stadion in Zurich, Switzerland on June 30. Along the way, the six-piece headlined Download festival in the UK on June 14; as they’re now co-fronted by Emily Armstrong, who joined in 2024, they became the first band with a female singer to close the mainstage of the Donington weekender.

The members responded to the distinction during an interview with BBC News on the day of the show.

“So, I’ll start with the fact that I don’t feel like I should be answering the question, that Emily should be answering, so I went and asked her, because she can’t be here right now,” said Shinoda.

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“I asked her and she said: ‘If it wasn’t us, it would’ve just been someone else, because there are so many great female-fronted bands.’ But, she’s so grateful, she wanted you guys to know, she’s so grateful that she is the one and that she’ll remember it forever.”

Armstrong joined the band as they reactivated following a seven-year hiatus, which started shortly after the death of previous singer Chester Bennington aged 51 in July 2017. Her appointment was initially met with controversy, as fans highlighted her past ties to the Church Of Scientology and her support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson at his trial in 2020.

Armstrong responded to the concerns in a statement, saying that she does “not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathise with the victims of these crimes”. Although she didn’t clarify whether she is or has ever been a follower of Scientology, the BBC reported that lyrics in her rock band Dead Sara hint at a rejection of the church’s teachings.

At Download, Shinoda spoke about how Armstrong came to join the band two years ago.

“Even when it was, like, choosing Emily as a singer, the top priority was, like, whoever the person is, are they somebody that we can spend a lot of time with?” he remembered.

“Do we get along, both personally and creatively? We were all just a good fit that way. Obviously, the person has to be a world-class singer, but they don’t have to be a world-class female singer. It’s just whoever’s the best singer. So, for us, all of those things connected us with Em.”

Formed in 1996 under the name Xero, Linkin Park are one of the best-selling rock bands of all time. Their 2000 debut album Hybrid Theory was certified Diamond in the United States in 2005, having sold upwards of 10 million units. They’ve also won two Grammy Awards: Hybrid Theory single Crawling won the Best Hard Rock Performance trophy in 2002 and Numb/Encore, a collaboration with rapper Jay-Z, earned them the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration prize in 2006.