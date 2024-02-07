House Of Marley Stir It Up again with limited edition Bluetooth turntable to celebrate Bob Marley biopic

House Of Marley have put a fresh spin on their Stir It Up turntable with a new limited edition version - released to celebrate the release of Bob Marley biopic One Love.

The film has been produced in collaboration with the Marley family and is the first-ever portrayal of Marley’s life and music on the silver screen. It hits movie theatres from February 14 and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

The familiar bamboo-finished design is intact on the Stir It Up: One Love, but each of the 250 Bluetooth record players comes with a certificate of authenticity, with the film title and product number laser etched into the the top left-hand corner of the wooden plinth.

Like all House Of Marley products, the Stir It Up: One Love turntable has been crafted using environmentally conscious materials, including sustainable bamboo, recycled plastic, recyclable aluminium, REGRIND silicone and REWIND fabric. The company supports global reforestation and ocean preservation and more information can be found on the Project Marley website.

Marley’s son Ziggy Marley, who is one of the producers of the film, says: “Audiences will witness an intimate portrayal of my father's life - an inspiring journey of overcoming adversity and the creation of his revolutionary music. It's a rare opportunity to gain insight into Bob Marley's creative genius."

He adds: “House of Marley's limited edition turntable echoes Bob’s principles, creating a haven for fans to immerse themselves in an album from start to finish. It becomes a tangible extension of Bob Marley's journey, seamlessly complementing the cinematic exploration. Once you listen to vinyl, the quality and warmth you feel is a totally different experience.”

The two-speed, belt-driven Stir It Up One Love turntable features Bluetooth 4.2, has a replaceable cartridge and has USB to PC recording capabilities. There’s also a built-in phono preamp and a 3.5 Aux Out port.

The House Of Marley: Stir it Up One Love turntable will also be released on February 14 priced at £249.99 and is now available to pre-order from HMV.

(Image credit: House Of Marley)

