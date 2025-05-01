"It better not be s**t!" Producer reveals Bob Geldof's words of warning ahead of the recording of new album from the cast of Live Aid musical Just For One Day

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical (Original Cast Recording) will features covers of timeless anthems from artists who made history at 1985's legendary Live Aid concert

Bob Geldof and Midge Ure at Wembley, May 1, 2025
(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Created with the support of Bob Geldof and the Band Aid Charitable Trust, a new album from the cast of Live Aid musical Just For One Day will seek to evoke the spirit of the legendary 1985 charity concerts.

The announcement of Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical (Original Cast Recording) today (May 1) comes ahead of the musical’s West End opening later this month at London's Shaftesbury Theatre. Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, the co-writers of 1984 Band Aid single Do They Know It's Christmas?, and co-creators of the Live Aid concerts in the UK and US, attended the album at Wembley Stadium, and shared their memories of the iconic July 13, 1985 concert at the original stadium.

“We created a monster,” Midge Ure stated. “And it had to happen.”

Speaking about the forthcoming album, which aims to capture "the passion, power, and urgency that made the 1985 response to the famine in Ethiopia a turning point in music history" and features new recordings of classic anthems from artists who performed at Live Aid, Queen, David Bowie, U2, Elton John, The Police, The Who, Ure's Ultravox and Geldof's Boomtown Rats, producer Jon Bath says, "As a bonafide kid of the ‘80s the chance to make an album that celebrates that extraordinary era of popular music, defined by one Saturday in July 1985 has been a ‘kid in a candy shop’ moment as a producer.

"I hope we’ve done justice to every one of these iconic songs and can’t wait for listeners to have the chance to enjoy extraordinary performances by the cast and band of Just For One Day. In Bob’s emphatic words: ‘It better not be shit.’ I firmly believe we’ve lived up to the challenge!”

The tracklist for the album is:

1. Overture
2. Heroes
3. Rat Trap (featuring Craige Els)
4. Drive (featuring Abiona Omonua)
5. Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (featuring Jack Shalloo)
6. Do They Know It’s Christmas? (Feed The World)
7. Radio Ga Ga
8. Stop Your Sobbing (featuring Julie Atherton)
9. We Are The Champions (featuring Collette Guitart & Jo Foster)
10. We Are The World
11. You’re The Best Thing (featuring Emily Ooi)
12. I’m Still Standing (featuring Craige Els & Julie Atherton)
13. Bad
14. Message In A Bottle
15. Pinball Wizard (featuring Joel Montague)
16. Dancing In The Streets (featuring Danielle Steers & Ashley Campbell)
17. Summer of ’69 (featuring Collette Guitart)
18. Blowing In The Wind
19. Reach Out And Touch (Somebody’s Hand) (featuring Julie Atherton)
20. In The Air Tonight / We Can’t We Live Together (featuring James Hameed, Danielle Steers & Ashley Campbell)
21. We Will Rock You / King Of Rock (featuring Olly Dobson & Tamara Taye) 22. Rockin’ All Over The World (featuring Olly Dobson)
23. Vienna (featuring Jack Shalloo)
24. I Don’t Like Mondays (featuring Craige Els)
25. All You Need Is Love (featuring Jason Battersby)
26. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (featuring Joel Montague)
27. Rebel Rebel / Don’t You (Forget About Me) / Into The Grove (featuring Jo Foster, Rhys Wilkinson and Tamara Taye)
28. Bohemian Rhapsody (featuring Freddie Love)
29. My Generation (featuring Naomi Katiyo)
30. Let It Be

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical (Original Cast Recording) will be released on July 11, and can be pre-ordered now.

At the album launch, Bob Geldof admitted that a concert similar to Live Aid would be almost impossible to pull off in 2025.

“The problem is, do people have the bandwidth?” he asked. “They’re so exhausted with the horror of Gaza and the terror of Ukraine and the American political situation that it’s hard to draw attention to those who through no fault of their own are dying right now.”

Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical will open at London's Shaftesbury Theatre on May 15.

Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical | 2025 West End Trailer - YouTube Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical | 2025 West End Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about louder

"I don’t want people thinking, ‘We’re getting ripped off'." Ozzy Osbourne says he will "do the best I can" at Black Sabbath's farewell show, admits that fans will only be getting a "sample" of his solo career and Sabbath's catalogue

“I am at peace these days, give or take a fit of blinding rage”: Propagandhi are as confused about the state of the world as everyone else on vital new album

"We were hoping to get as big as Fugazi. So it was really exciting and really frightening." Billie Joe Armstrong looks back on Green Day's "out of control" rocket ride to success, as his band celebrate getting star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
See more latest
Most Popular
Green Day
"We were hoping to get as big as Fugazi. So it was really exciting and really frightening." Billie Joe Armstrong looks back on Green Day's "out of control" rocket ride to success, as his band celebrate getting star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Black Sabbath, 2012
"I don’t want people thinking, ‘We’re getting ripped off'." Ozzy Osbourne says he will "do the best I can" at Black Sabbath's farewell show, admits that fans will only be getting a "sample" of his solo career and Sabbath's catalogue
Jethro Tull
"A bunch of old guys having fun!" Jethro Tull announce The Curiosity Tour for April and May 2026
Ozzy Osbourne in 2022 and Sammy Hagar in 2025
Ozzy Osbourne will only sing five solo songs at his final show this summer, support act Sammy Hagar reports
Bruce Dickinson performing live in 2024
“I’ve been in the demo studio for the last three weeks”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has 18 songs ready for new solo album, will record it “early next year”
Rose Tattoo publicity photo
"We have achieved what we set out to achieve": Aussie rock legends Rose Tattoo will play their final ever show next year
Luke Spiller bundle admat
Available now: The limited edition Luke Spiller Classic Rock bundle
Bono
“I craved my father’s attention, so I sang louder and louder.” Watch the trailer for Bono: Stories of Surrender, a new documentary based on U2 frontman Bono's one-man show
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne together in 2020
Sharon Osbourne remembers first thoughts when she laid eyes on Ozzy: “What the f*ck?!”
Happy The Man
Cult US proggers Happy The Man's first two albums to be remastered and reissued