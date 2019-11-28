Lightning deal: £50 off Ultimate Ears Wonderboom waterproof bluetooth speaker

You could be forgiven for thinking that Black Friday deals would be a one-day affair, but each year the bargain festivities take up more and more time on the calendar. Add in Cyber Monday and you're looking at well over a week of price reductions.

There's also deals that run for a short period of time before they expire, and this is often where the biggest savings are to be had.

Example? Amazon are currently selling the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom bluetooth speaker for just £39.99, a whopping 50 quid down from the usual £89.99.

There's a whole bunch of other waterproof bluetooth speakers available, but the Wonderboom is one of the most popular, and it's been given a five star review from our colleagues at What HiFi.

"If you’re looking for a travelling companion you can rely upon to share your taste in music," say What HiFi, "the Wonderboom makes a compelling alternative to the Roll 2 and a more affordable choice than the Wonderboom 2.

"Being portable and rugged, along with decent sound quality, ensures this speaker will be heard no matter where you are in the world. Bon voyage"

But be quick! This is a Lightning Deal, which means it'll only be around for a few hours...

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon

This handy little speaker can be taken to the pool or beach, and an IPX7 rating means it’ll survive being in water for up to 30 minutes. You don’t have to worry about losing it to the depths either – the Wonderboom floats.View Deal

