Less Than Jake announce UK tour

Less Than Jake have announced an eight-date UK tour.

They’ll return to the country in October and will be joined by he Skints, Mariachi El Bronx, Kemuri and The Bennies.

Less Than Jake drummer Vinnie Fiorello says: “We absolutely can’t wait to come back to the UK shores for what will feel like one huge party every night, night after night.”

The tour announcement comes just a few weeks after the band released Live At Astoria which was recorded at the London venue during the band’s three-night run in 2001.

Tickets go on general sale on May 13 (Friday) priced at £10.

Less Than jake 2016 UK tour

Oct 03: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 04: Sheffield O2 Academy

Oct 05: Birmingham O2 Academy

Oct 06: London O2 Academy Brixton

Oct 08: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 09: Glasgow O2 Academy

Oct 10: Manchester O2 Ritz

Oct 11: Bournemouth O2 Academy