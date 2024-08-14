Leprous share video for brooding new single Like A Sunken Ship

Norwegian prog rockers Leprous have shared the video for their brand new single, the brooding Like A Sunken Ship which you can watch in full below. The song builds slowly to an epic, metallic climax featuring a bellowing metallic roar from singer Einar Solberg.

"I’m taking the symphonic elements further in my solo project [started last year with debut album 16]," says Solberg of the heavier sound. "It was to give space to each band member to do their thing more. So, my project will be more cinematic, with some rock elements too, and then Leprous will be the rock, heavy, kind of metal band. It will appeal to a lot of the same people, but a lot of different people."

Like A Sunken Ship is the third single to be taken from the band upcoming album Melodies Of Atonement, which Leprous will release through InsideOut Music on August 30.

The new album will be available as a limited edition deluxe 2CD and Blu-ray artbook (with bonus track Claustrophobic, instrumental mix on bonus CD and Dolby Atmos mix, 5.1 Surround mix as well as HighRes Stereo 24/96 version on Blu-ray), as a CD media book and patch (with bonus track Claustrophobic and Leprous logo patch), standard CD in a jewel case, a gatefold 180g 2LP in various coloured vinyl options, as a digital album and also a Doly Atmos digital album.

Leprous have also announced a very special and exclusive European headline tour for 2025, where they will perform a unique set each night. The cities and venues were hand-picked by the band themselves and the tour will be the first time Europe can hear Melodies Of Atonement live as well as all their fan favorites and more.

Jan 16: SPA Madrid Music Station

Jan 17: FRA Paris Salle de Pleyel

Jan 31: UK London 02 Forum

Feb 1: POL Warsaw Progresja

Feb 7: NED Tilburg Poppodium 013

Feb 8: GER Cologne Carlswerk

Feb 15: NOR Olso Sentrum Scene

