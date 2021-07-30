Leprous release video for new single The Silent Revelation

Norwegian proggers Leprous have released a video for their brand new single The Silent Revelation, which you can wacth in full below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming studio album Aphelion which is released through InsideOut Music on August 27.

"Aphelion is a very different album," explains singer Einar Solberg.It's intuitive and spontaneous. We've experimented with many completely different ways of writing music and explored new ways to work. There has been no room for overthinking, exaggerated perfectionism or carefully planned songs. I believe this is one of the strengths of this album. It feels alive, it feels free and it does not come across as too calculated."

Aphelion will be released as a jewelcase CD and digital album versions, “a limited edition Mediabook CD (with expanded booklet) and as gatefold 2LP+CD with two bonus tracks, A Prophecy To Trust and Acquired Taste (Live 2021).

The album’s 180g 2LP vinyl version, which comes in gatefold packaging and with the entire album on CD as bonus, is available in the following variants and limited editions: Black 2LP+CD (unlimited), Ultra Clear 2LP+CD (500 copies via IOM Webshop & CM Distro), Bright Gold 2LP+CD (200 copies via JPC), Transparent Light Blue 2LP+CD (200 copies via EMP), Creamy White 2LP+CD (400 copies via O-Merch) and Deep Blood Red 2LP+CD (200 copies via Band).

Pre-order Aphelion.

Leprous are also celebrating their 20th Anniversary in 2021 and have therefore announced a string of special European shows for December during which the band will perform a set that runs chronologically from early demos through to Pitfalls.