Leprous announce new album Melodies Of Atonement will be released in August

Norwegian prog metallers Leprous have announced that they will release their latest studio album, Melodies Of Atonement, through InsideOut Music in August.

The band have been recording their eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2021's acclaimed Aphelion, over the last few months with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, while mixing with Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, etc.) and mastering with Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem, etc.).

"Melodies Of Atonement is the name of our new album and like every band on earth thinks about their new album, we feel like it’s our best one so far," the band exclaim. "But in this case, it happens to be true... The orchestral elements are gone, which gives more space for each individual band member to shine. It’s straight to the point, and heavier than what we’ve been in a while... It’s a new sound. But it’s still Leprous. We can't wait for you to hear it!"

The band have also revealed the new front cover artwork which was created based on photography by John Dolan and designed by Ritxi Ostáriz, which you can see below.

At the same time the band have just announced North American tour dates for September and October with UK prog metallers Monuments and Norwegian metal quartet Fight The Fight as support. You can view the new US dates and ticket information below.

Leprous will also perform at an array of European music festivals throughout the summer, including a headline slot at Manchester's Radar Festival in July.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Sep 4: TN Nashville Eastside Bowl

Sep 5: GA Atlanta Progpower USA

Sep 6: NC Charlotte The Underground

Sep 7: MD Baltimore Rams Head Live!

Sep 8: PA Mckees Rocks Roxian Theatre

Sep 10: NY Buffalo Town Ballroom

Sep 11: ON Toronto The Opera House

Sep 12: QC Montreal Beanfield Theatre

Sep 13: NY New York Webster Hall

Sep 14: MA Cambridge The Sinclair

Sep 15: PA Philadelphia Union Transfer

Sep 17: MI Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom

Sep 18: OH Cleveland House of Blues

Sep 19: IL Chicago Metro

Sep 20: WI Madison Majestic Theatre

Sep 21: MN Minneapolis The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

Sep 23: CO Englewood Gothic Theatre

Sep 24: UT Salt Lake City Soundwell

Sep 26: CA San Francisco August Hall

Sep 27: CA Anaheim House of Blues

Sep 28: AZ Mesa The Nile Theatre Underground

Sep 30: TX Dallas Granada Theater

Oct 1: TX Austin Mohawk

Oct 2: TX Houston White Oak Music Hall

Oct 4: FL Orlando The Plaza Live

Oct 5: FL Fort Lauderdale Revolution

Get tickets.