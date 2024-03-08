Leprous announced as Sunday headliners for Radar Festival

Norwegian prog rockers Leprous have been announced as the final headline act for this year's Radar Festival, the modern prog, post- and math-rock festival, which take place at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse from July 26-8.

The band will perform a special real-time song request set, a UK-first according to organisers. Leprous join fellow headliners TesseracT and The Midnight, atop a prog-friendly bill that also features US prog quartet Earthside, synth proggers Kyros, Hail The Sun, and new supergroup Vower (featuring members of Toska, Black Peaks, and Palm Reader), Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA, Australian prog guitar whiz Plini, fellow Aussie trio The Omnific and Swedish prog fusioneers Dirty Loops.

"We’re delighted to announce the return of Radar alumni, Leprous, to our bigger Manchester stage after they headlined Guildford in 2022," says festival co-organiser Joe James. "They’re a band I have always been exceptionally fond of, so to have them return and play a special fan interactive set is a proud moment.



"It’s taken a little longer than we wanted, but we’re super happy to have day splits out there. We’ve got three final acts still to announce, so stay tuned for that! Next up we’ll be announcing the masterclass programme. Roll on July!"

Radar recently announced a new partnership with the Music Venue Trust which will see it become the first festival to donate ticket sales proceeds to MVT, to support grassroots music venues.

A percentage of every ticket sold for his year's Radar Festival will support the MVT's Pipeline Investment Fund whic has thus fard has awarded more than £260,000 to 61 UK grassroots music venues since it was founded in 2022.

Get tickets.