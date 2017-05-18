Leprous announce new album Malina and Euro tour dates

Leprous have announced that their fifth album will be released later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Congregation will be titled Malina – and it will launch on August 25.

Frontman and keyboardist Einar Solberg says: “This album is the perfect example of how you can start with a vision and end up with a result that has nothing to do with the original idea.

“The writing of the album started out with the idea to perfect the sound and working method we began with on The Congregation. While the writing process was actually pretty similar, we gradually started noticing stuff with the sound and the songwriting on the previous album that we wanted to sound different.

“Gradually we realised what needed to be done. This album needs to sound more alive, more organic and more dynamic.”

Leprous recorded Malina with David Castillo at Ghostward Studios in Sweden, while mixing was carried out by Jens Bogren.

Solberg continues: “David immediately understood where we wanted to go. We spent probably four times as many days in the studio as with any other recording we’ve done. We’ve come to learn that if you want to sound unique that is primarily done during recordings, not the mix.

“We wanted it to sound like it sounded. We did not want to ‘digitalise’ the sound.”

He adds: “We feel with Malina that we’ve managed to achieve a natural sounding organic album with great songs that still sounds modern.

“Organic doesn’t necessarily equal retro. While we still very much sound like Leprous, I believe that with this album we more accurately define as a rock band than a metal band. We’re insanely proud of this album, and can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Leprous have also announced a 24-date European tour which will follow Malina’s release. They’ll be joined by special guests Agent Fresco, while Alithia and Astrosaur will support.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 19) at 10am local time.

A full tracklist for Malina will be revealed in due course, while a full list of the band’s tour dates and can be found below along with the album’s cover art.

Oct 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 29: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 30: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Oct 31: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 02: London The Dome, UK

Nov 03: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 05: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 06: Paris Trabendo, France

Nov 07: Nantes Barakason, France

Nov 08: Bordeaux Rocher Palmer, France

Nov 11: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Nov 12: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Nov 13: Milan Magnolia, Italy

Nov 14: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Nov 15: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Nov 16: Colmar Grillen, France

Nov 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 18: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 19: Budapest A38, Hungary

Nov 20: Prague Rock Café, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Nov 22: Berlin Musik & Freiden, Germany

