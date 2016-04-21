Lee Abraham dates The Seasons Turn

Lee Abraham has announced that his fifth solo album The Seasons Turn will be out later this month.

The follow-up to 2014’s Distant Days will be released on April 25 and sees the former Galahad bassist reunited with his core band of Christopher Harrison, Alistair Begg, Rob Arnold and Gerald Mulligan. Dec Burke of Frost* and Marc Atkinson of Riversea also return.

Abraham said: “Mark Colton of Credo sings lead vocals on a track very far removed from his usual style. Simon Godfrey provides heartfelt vocals to the album’s other epic track. And in a rare return to prog, Martin Orford has recorded some haunting flute.”

The Seasons Turn tracklist