Lee Abraham announces new album for September

Galahad guitarist Lee Abraham will release new album Harmony/Synchronicity through F2 Music on September 4.

The album, the follow-up to last year's Comatose, was written and recorded during an intense 8 week period during the UK pandemic lockdown between April and early June 2020. The new album features Abraham on guitar, bass, keyboards and piano, as well as production.

He is joined by Credo drummer Gerald Mulligan as well as a host of guest vocalists including Galahad compatriots Mark Spencer and Stu Nicholson, and Riversea's Marc Atkinson, Simon Godfrey (Vladez/Tinyfish) and Peter Jones (Tiger Moth Tales/Camel). The artwork has been created by Comsograf's Robin Armstrong.

“Following his excellent work on the gospel choir from my last album Comatose I had to ask Mark Spencer, my Galahad mate, to take part and sing some lead vocals," says Abraham. Mark has a real confident delivery that many people will know from his association with the legendary Twelfth Night. Finally, asking Stu Nicholson, the voice of Galahad, was long overdue! Stu and I have a working relationship that goes back nearly 15 years, so when I asked him he replied “I thought you’d never ask!”

The album centres on themes associated with the world-wide pandemic, the media reaction and public opinion of political and society behaviour (The World Is Falling Down, Rise Again, Hearing The Call), remembering more comfortable times (Stay), while the title track explores the strange phenomenon of unrelated events occurring simultaneously.

(Image credit: Lee Abraham)

Lee Abraham: Harmony/Synchronicity

1. The World is Falling Down

2. Stay

3. Hearing the Call

4. Misguided Pt2

5. Never Say Never

6. Rise Again

7. Harmony/Synchronicity