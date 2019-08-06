Lee Abraham announces new concept album Comatose

Lee Abraham will release his latest album, Comatose, on September 27 through F2 Records.

Inspired by his return to Galahad in 2017 and his subsequent contributions to the band’s single-song concept album Seas of Change, Abraham has written and produced his own single-song concept album. Clocking in at around 47mins Comatose tells the story of a car crash victim who experiences flash backs while medical staff try to save his life. A deep and complex work that takes in a number of musical styles but all the while retaining the overall progressive rock sound.

“I wanted to try something different again for the next album rather than just repeat previous work," Abraham tells Prog. "I hope I have done that successfully and listeners enjoy the ride... All 47 minutes of it!”.

Abraham is joined once again by long-time musical partner Gerald Mulligan (Credo) on drums, Rob Arnold on piano, lead vocal excellence from Riversea's Marc Atkinson and backing vocals from Diane Abraham and Galahad colleague Mark Spencer. Artwork is once again co-ordinated by Robin Armstrong. Abraham handles all guitars, all keyboards and for the first time since 2009’s Black And White, and all the bass.