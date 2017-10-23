Galahad welcome back Lee Abraham

Galahad have announced that former bassist Lee Abraham has rejoined the band as their guitarist.

He left Galahad in 2009 to pursue a solo career – and will release his latest album Colours on November 27 via F2 Music.

And the band have now revealed that Abraham has already recorded the guitar parts for their upcoming album Seas Of Change, and have officially welcomed him back into the fold.

Galahad say in a statement: “We are very pleased and proud to announce that our new guitarist is, in fact, our old bass guitarist. Ladies and gentlemen we give you Lee Abraham.

“We are all very excited at the prospect of Lee, once again, being a fully fledged member of the Galahad family. He has already contributed all the guitars to our brand new, soon to be released Seas Of Change album.

“Not only is Lee a very accomplished guitarist in his own right, we also believe that Lee will give us many more options in terms of our writing and general creative output – plus he is also very passionate about writing, recording and performing music in general.”

They add: “We are very much looking forward to organising and playing live shows with our new re-vitalised line up in due course. The good ship Galahad is sailing again…”

Further album news and tour dates will be revealed in due course.

