Laura Loriga shares evocative video for Balmaha

Italian singer songwriter Laura Loriga, a musician who bends progressive rock, folk and post-rock, has announced that she has signed to God Uknown Records and will release her new solo album Vever on April 14. You can watch a new video for her evocative new track Balmaha below.

"The colours, the land and the sky were very different from Brooklyn, where I lived at the time," says Loriga of Balmaha, which was inspired by a trip to Scotland. "I wanted to try and express that shifting of light and the clouds moving so quickly towards darkness, along with the atmosphere, going from joy, to peace, to an endless wait (or so it seemed to me). The sounds of multiple organs helped me to do this, and so did Ofir Ganon and Josh Werner’s interventions, which for me really brought to life the idea I had in my mind.”

Also a member of Italian art rock/folk band Mimes Of Wine, Loriga's solo music, written on piano, takes a darker, more experimental route and alongside Ganon and Werner she has also worked with Otto Hauser (Espers, Vashti Bunyan), Anni Rossi and Janis Brenner (Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble).

Vever is the first album in Loriga's own name, was written in New York between 2018 and 2020,

(Image credit: God Unknown Records)

Laura Loriga: Vever

1. Mimi

2. Door Ajar

3. Balmaha

4. Citizens

5. August Bells

6. Black Rose

7. You Who Speaks

8. Passes The Flame

9. The Sun Rises Where It Rises