Last Flight To Pluto return with video for Stop Yourself From Turning Into Dust

Welsh prog rock sextet Last Flight To Pluto mark their return with a new video for Stop Yourself From Turning Into Dust, which you can watch in full below. The new sing features a guest appearance from Magenta's Rob Reed.

Fresh from their triumphant performance at this year's Winter's End Festival, the band announce that they will release their third album, Random Karma, Fate and Destiny through White Knight Records, on May 10.

“We’ve taken a different approach again, we stripped everything back and allowed more space for me to sing, which is something that I felt really needed to happen this time round," explains singer and guitarist Alice Freya. "Musically there’s still a lot going on, but I think the songs are packing a bigger punch than anything we’ve done before, because we’ve made room for melodies and hooks whilst keeping hold of our progressive roots.

"After all, some of the biggest tracks in prog are easily sang along to, they make you feel a part of the song by telling a story through their lyrics, a simple line can sum up a point in your life whether it’s a good or bad time, it can really bring out your sentimentality to that period and that’s the way I want to connect with our audience.”

Freya is joined on the new album, the follow-up to 2019's A Drop In The Ocean, by drummer DarrenJoseph, guitarists Jack Parry, Ryan Barnard and George Jones (Son Of Man) and bassist Ed Rees. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Last Flight To Pluto: Random Karma, Fate and Destiny

1: Stop Yourself From Turning Into Dust

2: Some Of Us

3 : We’re Being Rewired

4 : Around The Corners

5 : White Noise

6 : Feed The Machine

7 : Any News

8 : Stay Out Of My Head

9 : Game Over