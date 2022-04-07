Winter's End announces running times for this year's event

Lifesigns, Magenta and Karnataka headline this year's Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival

Lifesigns December 2020
Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival has revealed running times for this year's event, which you can view below.

Headlined by Lifesigns, Karnataka and Magenta, Winters End takes place this weekend at the Drill Hall, Chepstow. Tonight sees the pre-festival event which features Marillion covers band Marquee Square Heroes, who concentrate on the band's first five albums and feature Credo singer Mark Colton and Jump bassist Andy Fualkner, and Bristol heavy prog rockers This Raging Silence.

The weeknd's running times are as follows:

Friday April 8: Doors 6.30

7.30 – 8.30 Red Bazar

9.00 – 10.45 Magenta

Saturday April 9: Doors 12 noon

12.30 – 1.20 Square Wild

1.40 - 2.40 Last Flight To Pluto

3.40 - 4.55 Cairo

6.15 - 7.45 Also Eden

9.15 - 11 Lifesigns

Sunday April 10: Doors 12 noon

12.30 – 1.20 Hats Off Gentlemen It’s Adequate

1.40 - 3.10 Meer

4.00 - 5.00 John Hackett Band

6.15 - 7.45 Solstice

9.15 - 10.45 Karnataka


Tickets for Winter's End are still available from the festival website.

