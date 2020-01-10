Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton releases new single All I Had To Lose

Mark Morton has released his new single All I Had To Lose, which features a guest contribution from Sons Of Texas frontman Mark Morales.

It’s the first taste of material from the Lamb Of God guitarist’s upcoming EP Ether, which is set to arrive on January 17 via Rise Records.

Morton says: “All I Had To Lose is one of the most personal songs I’ve ever written. Mark Morales’s incredible vocal performance really brought it to life and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.

“I’m so grateful to get the opportunity to stretch out stylistically and appreciate everyone who’s given this stuff a listen!”

Ether will also feature contributions from Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, former Killswitch Engage vocalist and current Light The Torch man Howard Jones and Moon Tooth’s John Carbone.

The EP will also include a covers of The Black Crowes' She Talks To Angels and Pearl Jam classic Black.

Morton is currently on an acoustic tour across the UK, playing material from his debut solo album Anesthetic, which was released in 2019.

Morton will also play in the country with his Lamb Of God bandmates in April 2020.

Mark Morton: Ether EP

1. All I Had To Lose (feat. Mark Morales)

2. The Fight (feat. John Carbone)

3. She Talks To Angels (feat. Lzzy Hale) [Black Crowes cover]

4. Love My Enemy (feat. Howard Jones)

5. Black (feat. Mark Morales) [Pearl Jam cover]