Lamb Of God add US tour dates and support acts

Lamb Of God have added two further dates to their 2016 US tour with Anthrax – and announced extra support acts.

Deafheaven and Power Trip will join the North American jaunt, which kicks off in Pittsburgh on January 15 and now includes a gig in Nashville on January 20 and a show in Sayreville, New Jersey, on January 26.

LOG say: We’re happy to announce that Deafheaven and Power Trip will be joining us on our upcoming US tour with Anthrax this January and February. Tickets are available now.”

This week, LOG frontman Randy Blythe explained the band’s decision to cancel all of their European tour dates in the wake of the Paris terror attacks.

LAMB OF GOD/ANTHRAX US TOUR 2016

Jan 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jan 16: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Jan 17: Silver Spring Fillmore Silver Spring, PA

Jan 19: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Jan 20: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Jan 22: Norfolk Constant Convocation Center, VA

Jan 23: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Jan 24: Wallingford Toyota Presents Oakdale, CT

Jan 26: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jan 28: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Jan 29: Indianapolis Egyptian Room at Old National, IN

Jan 30: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Jan 31: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

Feb 02: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, MO

Feb 04: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 05: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Feb 06: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Pavilion, TX

Feb 08: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Feb 09: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Feb 11: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Feb 12: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA