Lamb Of God, Anthrax confirm 2016 US tour

Lamb Of God have announced a 19-date US tour with Anthrax as main support.

Randy Blythe and co are joined by the thrash icons on the widespread trek that kicks off in Pittsburgh on January 15 next year. Two further support acts will be announced in due course.

Lamb Of God – who are promoting latest album VII: Sturm Und Drang – are currently on the road with Megadeth. Dave Mustaine confirmed this week that LOG won’t be on the bill for Megadeth’s 2016 US dates.

Tickets for the joint tour with Anthrax go on sale on November 13 (Friday) at 10am local time. American Express Card members have access to a pre-sale from 2pm today local time.

Blythe suffered minor injuries when he was attacked by a gang over the weekend when the band were in Dublin, Ireland.

Lamb Of God feature in issue 277 of Metal Hammer magazine, available now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

LAMB OF GOD/ANTHRAX US TOUR 2016

Jan 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jan 16: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Jan 17: Silver Spring Fillmore Silver Spring, PA

Jan 19: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Jan 22: Norfolk Constant Convocation Center, VA

Jan 23: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Jan 24: Wallingford Toyota Presents Oakdale, CT

Jan 28: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Jan 29: Indianapolis Egyptian Room at Old National, IN

Jan 30: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Jan 31: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

Feb 02: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, MO

Feb 04: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 05: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Feb 06: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Pavilion, TX

Feb 08: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Feb 09: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Feb 11: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Feb 12: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA