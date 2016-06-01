Lacuna Coil announce Delirium headline tour

Lacuna Coil have announced a European tour in support of their new album Delirium.

The Italian metal outfit will kick off their 30-date winter trek at Vosselaar’s Biebob in Belgium on October 21 following their Australian tour earlier that month. The run also includes six UK dates in November.

Last month, singer Cristina Scabbia admitted the band were not taken seriously when they first started out in Italy.

She said: “At the beginning it wasn’t easy, because when you say you’re a musician, people immediately say, ‘Ok but what’s your job?’ ‘I’m a musician,’ ‘Yeah, but what’s your real job?’ ‘No, really, I’m touring the world, this is how I pay my bills.’

“People still don’t look at musicians as people who really work. At the beginning my parents were worried for me, like, ‘Where do you think you’re going?’ – especially coming from Italy. There aren’t a lot of rock or metal bands from Italy.”

Lacuna Coil are currently touring the US. See the new European dates in bold below.

Jun 01: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Jun 03: Lawrence Granada, KS

Jun 04: Denver Cervantes Masterpiece, CO

Jun 06: Columbia Blue Note, MO

Jun 07: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Jun 09: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Jun 10: Norfolk Norva, VA

Jun 11: Raleigh Lincoln Theater, NC

Jun 12: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jun 24: Parabiago Rugby Sound Festival, Italy

Jul 01: Piazzola Sul Brenta Postpay Sound, Italy

Jul 09: Les Remparts De Longwy Rock’n’Roll Train Festival, France

Jul 22: Vinci Festa Dell’Unicorno, Italy

Aug 13: Graz Metal On The Hill Festival, Austria

Oct 08: Tokyo TBA, Japan

Oct 12: Perth Amplifier, Australia

Oct 13: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Oct 14: Sydney Metro Theater, Australia

Oct 15: Queensland West End Max Watts House Of Music, Australia

Oct 21: Biebob Vosselaar, Belgium

Oct 22: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 24: Cologne Underground, Germany

Oct 25: Berlin White Trash Ballroom, Germany

Oct 26: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 28: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 29: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 30: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 31: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Nov 02: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany

Nov 03: Munich Strom, Germany

Nov 04: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Nov 07: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Nov 10: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 11: London Koko, UK

Nov 13: Birmingham O2 Institute2, UK

Nov 14: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Nov 15: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 16: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 18: Southampton 1865, UK

Nov 22: Madrid But, Spain

Nov 23: Granada El Tren, Spain

Nov 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 26: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy

Nov 27: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 28: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 29: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Dec 02: Istanbul KucukCiftlik Park

Dec 03: Izmir Container Hall, Turkey

Dec 04: Ankara Jolly Joker Ankara, Turkey

