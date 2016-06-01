Lacuna Coil announce Delirium headline tour

Lacuna Coil have announced a European tour in support of their new album Delirium.
The Italian metal outfit will kick off their 30-date winter trek at Vosselaar’s Biebob in Belgium on October 21 following their Australian tour earlier that month. The run also includes six UK dates in November.
Last month, singer Cristina Scabbia admitted the band were not taken seriously when they first started out in Italy.
She said: “At the beginning it wasn’t easy, because when you say you’re a musician, people immediately say, ‘Ok but what’s your job?’ ‘I’m a musician,’ ‘Yeah, but what’s your real job?’ ‘No, really, I’m touring the world, this is how I pay my bills.’
“People still don’t look at musicians as people who really work. At the beginning my parents were worried for me, like, ‘Where do you think you’re going?’ – especially coming from Italy. There aren’t a lot of rock or metal bands from Italy.”
Lacuna Coil are currently touring the US. See the new European dates in bold below.
Lacuna Coil tour dates 2016
Jun 01: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN
Jun 03: Lawrence Granada, KS
Jun 04: Denver Cervantes Masterpiece, CO
Jun 06: Columbia Blue Note, MO
Jun 07: Nashville Exit/In, TN
Jun 09: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY
Jun 10: Norfolk Norva, VA
Jun 11: Raleigh Lincoln Theater, NC
Jun 12: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Jun 24: Parabiago Rugby Sound Festival, Italy
Jul 01: Piazzola Sul Brenta Postpay Sound, Italy
Jul 09: Les Remparts De Longwy Rock’n’Roll Train Festival, France
Jul 22: Vinci Festa Dell’Unicorno, Italy
Aug 13: Graz Metal On The Hill Festival, Austria
Oct 08: Tokyo TBA, Japan
Oct 12: Perth Amplifier, Australia
Oct 13: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia
Oct 14: Sydney Metro Theater, Australia
Oct 15: Queensland West End Max Watts House Of Music, Australia
Oct 21: Biebob Vosselaar, Belgium
Oct 22: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 24: Cologne Underground, Germany
Oct 25: Berlin White Trash Ballroom, Germany
Oct 26: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Oct 28: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Oct 29: Malmo KB, Sweden
Oct 30: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 31: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden
Nov 02: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany
Nov 03: Munich Strom, Germany
Nov 04: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Nov 07: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland
Nov 10: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 11: London Koko, UK
Nov 13: Birmingham O2 Institute2, UK
Nov 14: Newcastle Riverside, UK
Nov 15: Glasgow Garage, UK
Nov 16: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 18: Southampton 1865, UK
Nov 22: Madrid But, Spain
Nov 23: Granada El Tren, Spain
Nov 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 26: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy
Nov 27: Rome Orion, Italy
Nov 28: Milan Live Club, Italy
Nov 29: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Dec 02: Istanbul KucukCiftlik Park
Dec 03: Izmir Container Hall, Turkey
Dec 04: Ankara Jolly Joker Ankara, Turkey