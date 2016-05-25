Lacuna Coil interviewed by sock puppets

Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia and Marco “Maki” Coti-Zelati have been interviewed by sock puppets in a recent video shared online.

The singer, along with bassist and main songwriter Zelati, answered questions about their laundry habits, their lineup change and their upcoming album Delirium, due out on May 27. The video can be viewed below.

Scabbia recently admitted Lacuna Coil were not taken seriously when they first started out in Italy.

She said: “At the beginning it wasn’t easy, because when you say you’re a musician, people immediately say, ‘Ok but what’s your job?’ ‘I’m a musician,’ ‘Yeah, but what’s your real job?’ ‘No, really, I’m touring the world, this is how I pay my bills.’

“People still don’t look at musicians as people who really work. At the beginning my parents were worried for me, like, ‘Where do you think you’re going?’ – especially coming from Italy. There aren’t a lot of rock or metal bands from Italy.”

Lacuna Coil are currently touring the US.

Lacuna Coil Delirium tracklist

Delirium Blood, Tears, Dust Downfall Take Me Home You Love Me ‘Cause I Hate You Ghost in the Mist My Demons Claustrophobia Ultima Ratio

Lacuna Coil tour 2016

May 25: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

May 26: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Wolf Den, CT

May 27: Poughkeepsie Chance Theater, NY

May 28: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 31: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Jun 01: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Jun 03: Lawrence Granada, KS

Jun 04: Denver Cervantes Masterpiece, CO

Jun 06: Columbia Blue Note, MO

Jun 07: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Jun 09: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Jun 10: Norfolk Norva, VA

Jun 11: Raleigh Lincoln Theater, NC

Jun 12: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jun 24: Parabiago Rugby Sound Festival, Italy

Jul 01: Piazzola Sul Brenta Postpay Sound, Italy

Jul 09: Les Remparts De Longwy Rock’n’Roll Train Festival, France

Jul 22: Vinci Festa Dell’Unicorno, Italy

Aug 13: Graz Metal On The Hill Festival, Austria

Oct 08: Tokyo TBA, Japan

Oct 12: Perth Amplifier, Australia

Oct 13: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Oct 14: Sydney Metro Theater, Australia

Oct 15: Queensland West End Max Watts House Of Music, Australia