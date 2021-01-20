Kylver release new live video of Allghoi

Newcastle-based post-rockers Kylver have released a live video of new song Allghoi. It's taken from the band's upcoming new live album, The Plague Tapes, which the trio will release on February 5. You can watch the video in full below.

The Plague Tapes is a collection of live recordings encompassing music from the bands two previously released studio albums, The Mountain Ghost and The Island as well as two new unreleased tracks: Allghoi and The Frozen Sands.

"Out plan for 2020 had been to head into the studio to record their third album, but restricted access to rehearsal space, studio time and everything else the pandemic brought with it forced us to rethink our plans, use what resources were available to us," guitarist Jonny Scott tells Prog.

"The album is a compilation of live tracks that we recorded at our local venue The

Cluny after the easing of the first set of lockdown restrictions. There are seven tracks in total including two previously unreleased pieces. Four of which were captured on film to be released as live videos."

The Plague Tapes will be available for just £4 from the Kylver bandcamp page and from all main streaming services.

Get The Plague Tapes.