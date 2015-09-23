Kylesa stream new album Exhausting Fire in full

Psych-metallers Kylesa are unleashing their seventh album onto the masses next month in an attempt to send the world into a state of perpetual numbness.

Exhausting Fire has been described by the band’s frontman, Phillip Cope, as ”an album we really put our hearts on our sleeves for. We’ve always done that, but emotionally, it’s probably the most honest and raw album we’ve ever done.”

Musically it’s still as heavy as a block of flats but explores gothic and space-rock territories too. Your psyche will never be the same again.

Exhausting Fire is out 2 October, via Season Of Mist. Pre-orders are available here.

Subterranea: Kylesa