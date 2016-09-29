Kvelertak issue video for Svartmesse

Kvelertak have released a video for their track Svartmesse.
It’s taken from the Norwegian band’s third album Nattesferd, which was released in May via Roadrunner Records. They previously issued a promo for the title track.
The band say: “Check out our brand new video for Svartmesse. It’s made by our good friend Torjus Forre Erfjord who has previously made the videos for Blodtorst and Evig Vandrar.
“As well as featuring his own unique style of animation, this video has a darker and more sinister tone that goes hand in hand with the lyrics of the song.”
Announcing the album release earlier this year, frontman Erlend Hjelvik said: “However cliche it may sound, I’m not afraid to say that this is our best one yet. An exquisite smorgasbord of riffs infused with everything between the best of classic rock and heavy metal.
“I’m certain it will blow the minds of both old and new fans.”
Kvelertak have a UK tour lined up for the winter, with Skeletonwitch in support.
Kvelertak tour dates 2016
Oct 13: Trondheim Byscene, Norway
Oct 14: Trondheim Byscene, Norway
Oct 15: Hamar Scandic Scene, Norway
Oct 17: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Oct 18: Jyvaskyla Luttako, Finland
Oct 19: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Oct 20: Umea Vaven, Sweden
Oct 21: Stockholm Nobelberget, Sweden
Oct 22: Linkoping The Crypt, Sweden
Oct 23: Malmo KB, Sweden
Oct 24: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Oct 25: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Oct 26: Odense Posten, Denmark
Oct 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Oct 28: Kristiansand Kick, Norway
Oct 29: Stavanger Zetilitz, Norway
Oct 30: Bryne Molle, Norway
Nov 01: Alesund Terminalen, Norway
Nov 03: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway
Nov 04: Haugesund Bakgarden, Norway
Nov 05: Teie Stoperiet, Norway
Nov 16: Berlin SO 36, Germany
Nov 17: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 18: Warsaw Hydrozagadka Klub, Poland
Nov 19: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Nov 21: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Nov 22: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 23: Ravenna Bronson, Italy
Nov 24: Bulle Ebullition, Switzerland
Nov 25: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland
Nov 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Nov 27: Madrid Sala Heineken, Spain
Nov 29: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Dec 01: Tourcoing Le Grand Mix, France
Dec 02: Manchester Sound Control
Dec 03: Sheffield Corporation
Dec 04: Glasgow ABC 2
Dec 05: London Electric Ballroom
Dec 06: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Dec 07: Brussels VK, Belgium
Dec 08: Deventer Burger Weeshuis, Netherlands
Dec 09: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Dec 10: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Dec 11: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany