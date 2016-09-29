Kvelertak issue video for Svartmesse

Kvelertak have released a video for their track Svartmesse.

It’s taken from the Norwegian band’s third album Nattesferd, which was released in May via Roadrunner Records. They previously issued a promo for the title track.

The band say: “Check out our brand new video for Svartmesse. It’s made by our good friend Torjus Forre Erfjord who has previously made the videos for Blodtorst and Evig Vandrar.

“As well as featuring his own unique style of animation, this video has a darker and more sinister tone that goes hand in hand with the lyrics of the song.”

Announcing the album release earlier this year, frontman Erlend Hjelvik said: “However cliche it may sound, I’m not afraid to say that this is our best one yet. An exquisite smorgasbord of riffs infused with everything between the best of classic rock and heavy metal.

“I’m certain it will blow the minds of both old and new fans.”

Kvelertak have a UK tour lined up for the winter, with Skeletonwitch in support.

Oct 13: Trondheim Byscene, Norway

Oct 14: Trondheim Byscene, Norway

Oct 15: Hamar Scandic Scene, Norway

Oct 17: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Oct 18: Jyvaskyla Luttako, Finland

Oct 19: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Oct 20: Umea Vaven, Sweden

Oct 21: Stockholm Nobelberget, Sweden

Oct 22: Linkoping The Crypt, Sweden

Oct 23: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 24: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 25: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 26: Odense Posten, Denmark

Oct 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 28: Kristiansand Kick, Norway

Oct 29: Stavanger Zetilitz, Norway

Oct 30: Bryne Molle, Norway

Nov 01: Alesund Terminalen, Norway

Nov 03: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Nov 04: Haugesund Bakgarden, Norway

Nov 05: Teie Stoperiet, Norway

Nov 16: Berlin SO 36, Germany

Nov 17: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 18: Warsaw Hydrozagadka Klub, Poland

Nov 19: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 22: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 23: Ravenna Bronson, Italy

Nov 24: Bulle Ebullition, Switzerland

Nov 25: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland

Nov 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 27: Madrid Sala Heineken, Spain

Nov 29: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Dec 01: Tourcoing Le Grand Mix, France

Dec 02: Manchester Sound Control

Dec 03: Sheffield Corporation

Dec 04: Glasgow ABC 2

Dec 05: London Electric Ballroom

Dec 06: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Dec 07: Brussels VK, Belgium

Dec 08: Deventer Burger Weeshuis, Netherlands

Dec 09: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Dec 10: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 11: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

