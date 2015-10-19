Korpiklaani unveil bewitching video for Ammanhauta

Korpiklaani have released a video for their track Ammanhauta.

The song is taken from the Finnish folk metal band’s latest album Noita, issued earlier this year.

Singer Jonne Jarvela says the video is based on a legend told where he grew up. He explains: “I lived quite near a witch’s tomb and I used to play there. I always threw a branch on the tomb when I passed it.

”She wanted to be buried secretly in the church graveyard, which wasn’t okay for witches. She also made a wish that everyone who passes the tomb should throw a branch on her – or they’d face the power of her curse.”

Korpiklaani are currently on a European tour and will head to South America in December.