Korn unleash video for new single Cold

Korn have released a video for their brand new track, Cold.

It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album The Nothing, which is due to be released on September 13 via Roadrunner/Elektra.

The band previously launched You'll Never Find Me from the follow up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering. The Nothing is available to pre-order now.

The single is accompanied by a trippy animated video created by Andrzej Gavriss, which you can see below.

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has previously spoken about The Nothing, saying: "Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one- pulling at us every moment of our lives.

"It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment.

"It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence. There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarising forces exists – where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to The Nothing."

Korn are currently on a US tour with Seattle legends Alice In Chains. Find full tour dates at the bottom of the page.

Aug 02: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY

Aug 03: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Aug 06: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Aug 07: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Aug 09: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Aug 10: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT

Aug 11: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

Aug 13: DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Aug 14: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

Aug 16: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 17: KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, PA

Aug 18: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Aug 20: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Aug 21: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Aug 23: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 25: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Aug 27: Isleta Amphitheatre, Albuquerque, NM

Aug 30: FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

Aug 31: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

Sep 02: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Sep 04: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA