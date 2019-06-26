Korn announce new single You’ll Never Find Me and album The Nothing

Korn will release their new album in September.

Titled The Nothing, the album is due out on September 13 via Roadrunner/Elektra. It is the follow up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering and is available to pre-order now.

The nu metal godfathers have also released a brand new single, You’ll Never Fine Me, ahead of the album.

Singer Jonathan Davis says of the album: “Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one – pulling at us every moment of our lives.

“It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment.

“It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence. There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarising forces exists - where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to… The Nothing.”

As well as You’ll Never Find Me, The Nothing also features the tracks Cold, The Darkness Is Revealing and Idiosyncrasy.

Korn – The Nothing full tracklisting

1. The End Begins

2. Cold

3. You’ll Never Find Me

4. The Darkness is Revealing

5. Idiosyncrasy

6. The Seduction Of Indulgence

7. Finally Free

8. Can You Hear Me

9. The Ringmaster

10. Gravity Of Discomfort

11. H@rd3r

12. This Loss

13. Surrender To Failure





