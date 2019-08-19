Korn slip into another dimension for virtual video game concert

Korn have revealed that they’ll play a virtual reality show inside two video games starting this week.

The band will be transformed into game characters in AdventureQuest 3D and AdventureQuest Worlds for the grand opening of the Battle Concert Arena in the massively multiplayer games starting tomorrow (August 20).

Fans who don’t currently play the titles are urged to download them from Google Play, Apple’s App Store or Steam on PC and create their own character to attend the Battle Concerts.

Each new character will receive a “magical concert ticket” in their inventory, which will teleport them to the event once it gets under way.

A statement reads: “Get in the most brutal mosh pit ever and make video game history! Korn is playing the grand opening of the Battle Concert Arena in the massively multiplayer games AdventureQuest 3D and AQWorlds.

“The band will play onstage while you fight monsters, score loot, and hear a new song from Korn's upcoming album The Nothing.

“We're taking AdventureQuest 3D’s multiplayer live events to the next level. Starting August 20, 2019, grab your friends and join fellow players in an unforgettably brutal, monster-filled virtual-rock-concert. Don't forget to pick up all the loot.”

While the event is free to play, an event pack can be purchased which gives the player special Korn-branded items – including a “backstage pass” where you’ll be able to take a virtual selfie with the band.

For further information, visit the Artix Entertainment website.

Korn will release The Nothing on September 13 through Roadrunner/Electra. The follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering will feature the lead singles You’ll Never Find Me and Cold.

(Image credit: Roadrunner Records)

Korn: The Nothing

1. The End Begins

2. Cold

3. You’ll Never Find Me

4. The Darkness is Revealing

5. Idiosyncrasy

6. The Seduction Of Indulgence

7. Finally Free

8. Can You Hear Me

9. The Ringmaster

10. Gravity Of Discomfort

11. H@rd3r

12. This Loss

13. Surrender To Failure