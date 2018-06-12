Listen to Kontinuum’s atmospheric new single Warm Blood

Kontinuum have released a brand new single, Warm Blood, taken from their forthcoming album No Need To Reason.

The atmospheric song finds the Icelandic five-piece indulging their love of 80s goth and post-punk.

“There is a dark corner in the musical world, unknown territory to most,” say the band. “That’s where the Icelandic 80’s goth, punk, post punk and new wave lives. It has been a huge influence in our lives and bands like Þeyr, Utangarðsmenn, Grafík and Purrkur Pillnikk have played a part in our lives since adolescence in one way or the other. Warm Blood is a collective energy of that raw power and wrath that rides under our atmospheric approach to rock music."

You can listen to the single below.

The band say of the new album: “We look forward to releasing No Need to Reason to the world. It has been a journey, strange, deep and long. We feel privileged.”

No Need To Reason will be released on July 6 via Season Of Mist.