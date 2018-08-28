Kingcrow premiere new video for Father with Prog

Italian proggers Kingcrow have premiered their new video for Father with Prog.

The track is taken from the band's seventh studio album, The Persistence, which will be released on Sensory Records on September 7.

“This is a song that was written very quickly," guitarist Diego Cafolla tells Prog. "I had the whole first part written with just a basic drum machine loop and Thundra came up with that hypnotic drums pattern, which I liked a lot. It’s a pretty dark song and the only one we already played live in a show in Rome and it worked beautifully. I think it shows very well our interest in both trip hop atmospheres and heavy stuff and I like that a lot of things happen in less than five minutes, from the atmospheric first part to the heavy proggy ending.”

The Persistence is Kingcrow's first album since the completion of their "life" trilogy of albums, namely Phlegothon (2010), In Crescendo (2013) and Eidos (2015). It features a guest appearance from Pain Of Salvation's Daniel Gildenlow on the track Night's Descending.

Kingcrow will support Pain of Salvation on their forthcoming tour:

Aug 31: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Sep 01: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Sep 02: Krakow Studio, Poland

Sep 04: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Sep 05: Budapest A38, Hungary

Sep 07: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Sep 08: Balver Höhle German Kultrock Festival, Germany

Sep 09: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Sep 10: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Sep 12: Manchester Academy Club, UK

Sep 13: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Sep 14: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Sep 15: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Sep 17: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 18: Savigny-le-Temple L’Empreinte, France

Sep 19: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Sep 20: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France