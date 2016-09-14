King King announce first-ever live album

King King have announced that they’ll release their first-ever live album next month.

King King Live was recorded at Glasgow’s O2 ABC on May 14 this year and comes on 2CD, while a DVD recorded at the Holmfirth Picturedrome on April 13, will also be bundled with the package.

Lead singer Alan Nimmo says: “We are excited about King King Live because it’s the first time we’ve ever released a live album. It’s a great testament to how our audiences drive us on to perform to the best of our abilities.

“The audience reaction to the live performances is amazing. This release couldn’t have been possible without them.”

King King Live will be released on October 21 via Manhaton Records and is now available for pre-order from Amazon.

In addition, King King have issued a video of their Waking Up, which features on the bonus DVD. Watch it below.

King King will head out on a 12-date UK tour with Broken Witt Rebels in November in support of 2015 album Reaching For The Light.

King King Live tracklist

CD1

Lose Control Wait On Time Waking Up Rush Hour Long History of Love More Than I Can Take

CD2

1. You Stopped The Rain

DVD

Lose Control Waking Up Rush Hour A Long History Of Love More Than I Can Take You Stopped The Rain Jealousy Crazy All Your Life Stranger to Love Old Love Let Love In

The King King Live cover

King King & Broken Witt Rebels UK tour

Nov 09: Brighton Old Market

Nov 10: Norwich Waterfront

Nov 11: Southampton 1865

Nov 17: Frome Cheese & Grain

Nov 18: Bilston Robin 2

Nov 19: Cardiff Tramshed

Nov 20: Exeter Phoenix

Nov 24: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Nov 25: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Nov 26: Chester Live Rooms

Nov 27: Clitheroe Grand

Nov 29: London Islington Assembly

Irn Blues: King King - Made in Scotland From Girders