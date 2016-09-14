Parkway Drive in tribute to late Architects guitarist Tom Searle

Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall has paid tribute to late Architects guitarist Tom Searle who died aged 28 last month following a three-year battle with cancer.

In an interview in an upcoming episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify, McCall reflects on the “nice guy” who didn’t compromise on his music he created, and says Searle left behind a “powerful” legacy.

McCall says: “He was a really good soul – a fantastic person. We’d known Tom for 10 years – Architects were the first band we played with in London.

“He was always the cheeky, dry-witted, kind, nice guy that always had time for a chat, always found a joke in something and didn’t compromise in what he created.

“I think that’s a very lasting legacy to be able to create and have enough conviction in himself to be able to say, ‘This is what I want to put out into the world. I want it to stand for this and nothing else, no matter what people say or what direction we’re trying to be pushed into – this is who we are are and who I am.’

“To be able to leave that behind is a very powerful statement of life.”

Architects played their first show without Searle in Perth, Australia, earlier today. Last week, Architects admitted it would be an “enormous challenge” to take the stage, but said it was an opportunity to celebrate Searle’s life.

