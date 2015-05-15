King King: Reaching For The Light

There has to be a reason for the blues accolades heaped upon King King and from the first track of this third album – the stinging Hurricane – it’s immediately apparent: rock solid songcraft.

Radiating the smouldering soulfulness of Free and early Whitesnake, and awash with lush Hammond vibes, there’s nary a single blues lick deployed in vain.

The funky strut of Just A Little Lie, upbeat stomp of Waking Up and towering majesty of Rush Hour find the band at the height of their powers, the musicianship is effortlessly spot on, the playing tough but warm and intimate.

The sound of a band setting the bar for their next album very high indeed./o:p