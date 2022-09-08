King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V

Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below.

It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes.

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava will be released on the band's KGLW label on October 7th. The band's 21st album, it was constructed from a week's worth of experimental jams. Ice-V is taken from Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava.

“We’d walk into the studio, set everything up, get a rough tempo going and just jam. No preconceived ideas at all, no concepts, no songs," explains Stu Mackenzie. "We’d jam for maybe 45 minutes, and then all swap instruments and start again."

Laminated Denim features just two lengthy tracks and will be released on October 12, unusually, for a record release, a Wednesday.

“Laminated Denim is an anagram of Made In Timeland," says Mackenzie.

And finally, Changes will be released on October 28. A conceptual album the band first began working on in 2017.

“I think of Changes as a song-cycle,” says band-member Stu Mackenzie. “Every song is built around this one chord progression – every track is like a variation on a theme. But I don’t know if we had the musical vocabulary yet to complete the idea at that time. We recorded some of it then, including the version of Exploding Suns that’s on the finished album. But when the sessions were over, it just never felt done. It was like this idea that was in our heads, but we just couldn’t reach. We just didn’t know yet how to do what we wanted to do.”

The band will be undertaking their biggest US tour throughout October before returning to Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year. They will also be playing Byron Bay's Bluesfest in April.

(Image credit: KGLW)

(Image credit: KGLW)