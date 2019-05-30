King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release red hot new video for Self-Immolate

Australian psych proggers King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard have released a video for the brand new song Self-Immolate. You can see the whole video below.

Self-Immolate, from the band's latest project, finds King Gizzard fully scratching their hard rock itch. Armed with blast beats and an arsenal of guitars, the new track takes a distinctly different tack to the band’s recently released album, Fishing For Fishes, which came out on Flightless Records in late April.



Finally, the band recently announced an extensive European and U.K. tour later this year, including their biggest U.K. show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace. The full list of dates are as follows:

UK Nottingham Rock City - September 30

UK Glasgow Barrowlands - October 1

UK Leeds Academy - 2

UK Manchester Victoria Warehouse - 3

UK London Alexandra Palace - 5

NED Utrecht Tivoli Vrdenburg - 6

BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique - 8

GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria - 11

GER Berlin Columbiahalle - 12

LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal Club - 13

FRA Paris L'Olympia - 14

ITA Milan Alcatraz - 16

SPA Madrid Sala La Rviera - 18

SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz - 19