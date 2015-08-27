King Diamond issues Welcome Home video

King Diamond has released a performance video for his track Welcome Home.

The live footage was filmed on this year’s Rockstar Mayhem Festival tour, which saw King Diamond share the bill with Slayer, Hellyeah and The Devil Wears Prada.

Welcome Home features on 1988 album Them – a fictional concept record about King Diamond and his mentally ill grandmother.

King Diamond says: “Strati Hovartos and Garrett Riker compiled some of their footage from our performances on the Mayhem tour and set it to the song Welcome Home.

“Some of you might have already seen this on Mayhem’s Facebook during the tour, but this is the first time we have been given the right to show it to you on our official sites.”

King Diamond will play his 1987 album Abigail in full on an upcoming US tour. It starts in Denver, Colorado, on October 29 with Exodus as support.

Troubled Mayhem festival is over says boss