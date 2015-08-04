King Diamond to revisit Abigail

King Diamond will play the 1987 album Abigail in full on his upcoming US tour.

The run of 18 dates kicks off in Denver on October 29 and support will be provided by Exodus.

The record was Diamond’s first concept album and told the story of a couple who move into a haunted mansion in 1845 and the grisly consequences of their actions.

Last month, Diamond revealed he was working on the follow-up to 2007’s Give Me Your Soul… Please but insisted he wouldn’t be rushed.

He said: “We are going to take our time, and it’s going to be the best you’ve ever heard from us – there’s no doubt in my mind. We have all the tools at our fingertips this time.”

Exodus released Blood In, Blood Out last year and will headline next year’s Metal Hammer-sponsored Hammerfest at Camp HRH, Pwllheli, North Wales on March 10-13.

Oct 29: Denver The Fillmore, CO Oct 31: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT Nov 02:San Francisco The Warfield, CA Nov 05: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA Nov 08: Tucson The Rialto Theatre, AZ Nov 09:Las Vegas House of Blues, NV Nov 13: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX Nov 15: New Orleans The Civic Auditorium, LA Nov 16: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA Nov 21: New York Best Buy Theatre, NY Nov 24: Boston Orpheum, MA Nov 25: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA Nov 27: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL Nov 28: Detroit The Fillmore, MI Nov 30: Minneapolis Myth, MN Dec 02: Tulsa Club Brady, OK Dec 04:Houston House of Blues, TX Dec 05: Dallas House of Blues, TX