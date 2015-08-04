Trending

Troubled Mayhem festival is over says boss

  

US touring series suffered after spat between Slayer’s Kerry King and promoter Kevin Lyman

The US Mayhem touring festival has come to an end after eight years, says co-creator John Reese.

It follows a war of words between headline act Slayer’s guitarist Kerry King and Reese’s colleague Kevin Lyman.

Lyman accused “old, fat and bald” metal bands of inflicting long-term damage on the genre, although he later apologised. His outburst led King to bite back, criticising the quality of the bill and particularly of a label-sponsored stage.

Reese then admitted the spat had hurt the event financially, and called on supporters of metal to unite behind the genre’s ideals.

Last night he posted a photo of himself with King Diamond on Facebook and said: “So amazing to have The King on the last Mayhem evah.”

Earlier he’d said: “After spending eight years of passion and one full year of my life on the road with the festival, tonight is a very emotional night. We have tried our damned hardest to make Mayhem a home for artists, a platform for bands to increase their fanbase and a place where people feel welcomed.”

Thanking band, crew and colleages, Reese hinted that there might be more to come, saying: “With every end there is a new beginning.”