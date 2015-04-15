King Crimson live release features Jamie Muir

A previously unheard Jamie Muir-era King Crimson live show is available to download via the band’s record label.

Recorded at Watford Town Hall on November 14, 1972, the nine-track set features two extended improvisations. It’s available in MP3 and high-quality FLAC formats at DGM Live.

The label’s notes on the release say: “Five gigs into a 28-date tour and Crimson are on fine form in Watford on this decent quality audience recording.”

One fan who was at the gig, Ian Wildman, adds: “One thing I remember about the concert is the power of the band and how the audience reacted at the end – totally won over. I also recall Jamie taking most of the stage with his kit, thrashing his metal plates during Larks II. I also seem to remember he did most of the drumming during Schizoid, Bill seemed to take a back seat.”

The latest incarnation of Robert Fripp’s King Crimson tour the UK later this year. And the band are also working on at least three new tracks.

KING CRIMSON WATFORD TOWN HALL 1972 TRACKLIST

Larks Tongues In Aspic Pt I 2. Book Of Saturday 3. Improv 1 4. Exiles 5. Easy Money 6. Improv 2 7. The Talking Drum 8. Larks Tongue In Aspic Pt 2 9. 21st Century Schizoid Man

KING CRIMSON UK TOUR 2015

Aug 31: Aylesbury Friars

Sep 01: Aylesbury Friars

Sep 03: Cardiff St Davids Hall

Sep 05: Brighton Dome

Sep 07: London Hackney Empire

Sep 08: London Hackney Empire

Sep 11: Salford Lowry

Sep 12: Salford Lowry

Sep 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 17: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sep 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall