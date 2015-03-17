King Crimson add UK dates

King Crimson have added three more dates to their UK tour.

The latest incarnation of Robert Fripp’s outfit bring their Elements Of King Crimson show to Britain at the end of August, featuring Jakko Jakszyk, Mel Collins, Gavin Harrison, Bill Rieflin and Pat Mastelotto.

In addition to their previously-announced appearances they’ll play second shows in Salford, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Crimson recently released Live At The Orpheum, recorded during their comeback US tour last year. Fripp confirmed in November that they were working on at least three new studio tracks.

Bassist Levin said in January: “I’m thrilled that King Crimson is back doing stuff, and doubly thrilled that I’m in it. It’s on the table, the possibility that we’ll come up with some new music – and maybe, eventually, a new album. That would be great.”

Tickets for the latest shows go on sale at 9am on March 20 via Live Nation and venue box offices.

King Crimson UK tour

Aug 31: Aylesbury Friars

Sep 01: Aylesbury Friars

Sep 03: Cardiff St Davids Hall

Sep 05: Brighton Dome

Sep 07: London Hackney Empire

Sep 08: London Hackney Empire

Sep 11: Salford Lowry

Sep 12: Salford Lowry – new date

Sep 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall – new date

Sep 17: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sep 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall – new date