King Crimson announce Uncertain Times UK and European tour

King Crimson have announced a European tour which will take place throughout 2018.
They’ll hit the road under the Uncertain Times banner and play a total of 33 dates across Poland, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Italy, France and the UK.
Pre-sale VIP tickets will go on sale tomorrow (November 23) from the band’s website, while the general sale will begin on December 1.
King Crimson are currently on tour across North America and recently released an expanded 40th anniversary edition of their live 1972 album Earthbound.
Find a list of King Crimson’s Uncertain Times tour dates below.
King Crimson 2018 Uncertain Times European tour dates
Jun 13: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland
Jun 14: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland
Jun 16: Krakow ICE Congress Hall, Poland
Jun 17: Krakow ICE Congress Hall, Poland
Jun 18: Krakow ICE Congress Hall, Poland
Jun 20: Essen Lichtburg, Germany
Jun 23: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Jun 24: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Jun 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Jun 27: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Jul 01: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany
Jul 05: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Jul 06: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Jul 08: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Jul 09: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Jul 10: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Jul 13: Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Netherlands
Jul 16: Munich Philharmonie, Germany
Jul 19: Pompeii Teatro Grande, Italy
Jul 20: Pompeii Teatro Grande, Italy
Jul 22: Rome Auditorium Cavea, Italy
Jul 23: Rome Auditorium Cavea, Italy
Jul 25: Lucca Piazza Napoleone, Italy
Jul 27: Venice Teatro La Fenice, Italy
Jul 28: Venice Teatro La Fenice, Italy
Oct 29: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, UK
Oct 31: Cardiff St Davids, UK
Nov 02: London Palladium, UK
Nov 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
Nov 09: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK
Nov 12: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK
Nov 15: Paris L’Olympia, France
Nov 16: Paris L’Olympia, France