King 810 announce UK tour dates

King 810 have announced that they’ll head out on tour in the UK later this year.

The band were forced to cancel their live shows with Cane Hill in July, blaming “compounding obstacles” for the decision. But that hasn’t stopped them from announcing live dates in England and Wales this winter, with the band planning a total of 19 shows.

They’ll kick off the run at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on November 29 and wrap up with a performance at Hobo’s in Bridgend on December 21. Puppy will support on all dates.

Frontman David Gunn says: “There’s been a lot of rumours floating around and our UK family has been waiting patiently. Told ya’ll we’d be back."

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, while a full list of dates can be found below.

In July, Gunn gave an update on how work on their third studio album is progressing, saying: “Working on it these past few months and will keep working on it this month and next. The third LP is beyond both of those two combined.”

King 810 UK tour dates

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Nov 30: Brighton Concorde 2

Dec 02: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station

Dec 03: Portsmouth Wedgwood Rooms

Dec 05: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 06: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Dec 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dec 08: Leicester Dryden Street Social

Dec 09: Colchester Arts Centre

Dec 11: Bristol Fleece

Dec 12: Stoke On Trent Sugarmill

Dec 13: Manchester Club Academy

Dec 14: Leeds Key Club

Dec 16: Sheffield Foundry

Dec 17: Hull The Welly 2

Dec 18: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Dec 19: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Dec 20: London Scala

Dec 21: Bridgend Hobo’s