Airbourne issue Breakin’ Outta Hell lyric video

Airbourne have released a lyric video for the title track from their upcoming album.

Breakin’ Outta Hell will be the Australian outfit’s fourth album and is set for launch on September 23 via Spinefarm Records. It’ll be the follow-up to 2013’s Black Dog Barking.

Frontman Joel O’ Keeffe says: “We get a lot of feedback from our fans saying how much they love the faster tracks but when they play them in the car – well, it can be tough on their pocket with all the speeding fines!

“Breakin’ Outta Hell is definitely one of those numbers – even the guys who filmed the lyric video were stopped by the police and given a fine.

“These visuals really sum up the feeling behind the song, and the album, too – the whole message is right there. Put on the single, or the album, and it’s fuck the boss and fuck all the tax I owe. I’m going out, I’m getting pissed and I’m going to listen to some hard rock‘n’oll. No ballads, no bullshit. I’m breaking out of hell!”

Earlier this week, Airbourne announced a UK winter tour and will also support Volbeat on their European dates.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Jul 29: Saarbruken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Lucerne Blue Balls Festival, Switzerland

Aug 02: Odense Posten, Denmark

Aug 04: Bergen USF Vertfet, Norway

Aug 08: Rejmyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave Festival, Netherlands

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz, Netherlands

Aug 15: Poznan Eskulap, Poland

Aug 16: Warsaw Prozima, Poland

Aug 17: Katowice Mega Club, Poland

Aug 18: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Leipzig Highfield Festival, Germany

Aug 23: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Aug 24: Belfast The Limelight, UK

Aug 26: Schleswig Baltic Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 27: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institutde, UK

Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK

