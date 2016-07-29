News in brief: Ian Gillan, Last In Line & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 29, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

The Quireboys announce 10th album Twisted Love

The Quireboys have announced that their 10th album will be titled Twisted Love.

It’s set for release on September 2 via Off Yer Rocka Recordings, with the band already out on the road for a run of dates across Europe.

And in addition, the English outfit have released a video for the record’s title track. View it below.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Aug 04: Rejmyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Rejmyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Sep 02: Haugesund Flytten, Norway

Sep 03: Lillestrom Kulturpuben, Norway

Sep 05: Oslo Full Metal Cruise, Norway

Sep 15: Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms, UK

Sep 16: Swansea The Scene, UK

Sep 17: Stockton On Tees Ku Bar, UK

Sep 18: Paisley The Bungalow, UK

Sep 22: Vasteras Intiman, Sweden

Sep 23: Finspang Hugos, Sweden

Sep 24: Trollhattan Backstage Rockbar, Sweden

Sep 25: Stockholm Debaser Ballroom Medis, Sweden

Oct 14: Kvinesdal Harvest, Norway

Oct 15: Stavanger Folken, Norway

Oct 28: Uppsala Katalin, Sweden

Oct 29: Helsingborg The Tivoli, Sweden

Nov 04: Oslo Olson Pa Bryn, Norway

Nov 09: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Nov 10: Arbizzano Officina Degli Angeli, Italy

Nov 11: Savignano Sul Rubicone Sidro Club, Italy

Nov 12: Pisa Borderline, Italy

Nov 17: Stuttgart Keller Klub, Germany

Nov 18: Regensberg Airport, Germany

Nov 19: Lichtenfels Paunchy Cats, Germany

Nov 20: Munich Garage Deluxe, Germany

Nov 21: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Nov 23: Essen Turock, Germany

Nov 24: Barby Rautenkranz, Germany

Nov 25: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Nov 26: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Dec 07: Leamington Spa The Zephyr Lounge, UK

Dec 08: Chester The Live Rooms, UK

Dec 09: Cannock The Station, UK

Dec 10: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Dec 11: London Borderline, UK

Dec 13: Leicester The Musician, UK

Dec 14: Stirling Toolbooth, UK

Dec 15: Edinburgh Bannermans, UK

Dec 16: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Dec 17: Rushden Athletic Club, UK

Jack The Stripper stream debut album Raw Nerve

Jack The Stripper have streamed their debut album Raw Nerve exclusively with TeamRock.

The record is officially out on August 11, but is available to hear in full below.

They previously issued a video of their track Nibiru, with frontman Luke Frizon explaining the meaning behind the song.

He told Metal Hammer: “With so many different platforms shared by media and your peers telling you how to feel, how to think, how to view yourself every day – it’s a given that disillusionment and dissociation will strike a lot of people, and cause suffering.

“Nibiru is for those people and seeks to illustrate the sense of loss, separation, and worthlessness that they feel.”

They’ll head out on tour next month in support of the album.

Aug 12: Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug14: Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania

Aug 17: Stuk, Maribor, Slovenia

Sep 02: K’s Studio, Sendai

Sep 03: Firebird, Chiba

Sep 04: El Puente, Yokohama

Sep 05: Niman Denatsu-Koenji, Tokyo

Evergrey release Distance video

Evergrey have released a video for their track Distance.

It’s taken from their 10th album The Storm Within, which is out on September 9.

Frontman Tom S Englund said of the follow-up to 2014’s Hymns For The Broken: “We went from having no intention of making an album at all to having all the inspiration in the world on Hymns For The Broken. Honestly, we’ve never felt better.

“The Storm Within is a massive album. There are no fillers on it and we’ve never been about that. I think the inspiration speaks for itself.”

The Storm Within, which also features a guest appearance from Nightwish singer Floor Jansen, is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles.

The Storm Within cover

The Storm Within tracklist

Distance Passing Trough Someday Astray The Impossible My Allied ocean In Orbit (ft Floor Jansen) The Lonely Monarch The Paradox Of The Fame Disconnect The Storm Within

Gillan trailer shows vinyl box set collection

A trailer showcasing upcoming Gillan box set The Vinyl Collection 1979-1982 has been released.

It’s out on September 23. The box set from the Deep Purple frontman contains five albums across seven LPs, including 1979’s Mr Universe, 1980’s Glory Road on 2LP with bonus disc For Gillan Fans Only, 1981’s Future Shock, 1981’s Double Trouble on 2LP and 1982’s Magic.

The Vinyl Collection 1979-1982 can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider to release solo album We Are The Ones

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider will launch his solo album We Are The Ones this October.

The record includes a re-recorded acoustic version of We’re Not Gonna Take It, as well as a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ Head Like A Hole.

Snyder says: “When you’re creating a new record, you want to make a statement, and you want to have music you can stand behind and feel strongly about. So it was a little unnerving when I started heading down this path.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Twisted Sister will perform at the Bloodstock festival next month.

Last In Line’s Vinny Appice hints at European tour with Saxon

Last In Line may tour Europe with Saxon later this year, according to Vinny Appice.

It would be the first-ever tour for the band, which features Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, drummer Appice and singer Andrew Freeman. Their late bassist, Rainbow and Dio ex Jimmy Bain, died of lung cancer during Def Leppard’s Cruising Festival in January. He was 68.

Appice tells The Chainsaw Symphony: “We’re going to do some dates on the West Coast at the end of October, and then we’re gonna go over to Europe and do about a month there with Saxon and a couple of other bands, and a couple of dates on our own, and a festival or two in there.

He adds: “We haven’t really gone out and bombarded the audience with this yet. And a lot of people can’t wait for us to come to their cities.

“We’re not doing this to just go out and try to make money – we’re doing this because we wanna do it.”

Last In Line will play Pwllhell’s Hard Rock Hell Festival in Wales on November 10.