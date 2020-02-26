Kim Gordon announces first solo tour

Kim Gordon has announced her first ever solo headlining tour will kick off in Paris this May.

The No Home Tour will include 17 dates which will see Gordon make her way through Europe and the US, including dates in the UK, France, The Netherlands and Germany.

Gordon's touring band will include Yves Rothman as music director, Sarah Register on guitar, Emily Retsas on bass, and Sterling Laws on drums. You can find full dates at the bottom of the page.

The tour follows the release of Gordon's first solo album, No Home Record, last October.

On her solo debut, Gordon said: “Why a solo record? And why now?"

“I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen. Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home."

Tickets to the No Home Tour are on sale now.

(Image credit: Matador Records)

Mar 08: London 6 Music Festival, UK

May 22: Paris Villette Sonique Fest, FR

May 24: Brussels AB Ballroom, BE

May 25: Amsterdam Paradiso, NL

May 27: Manchester Gorilla, UK

May 28: Bristol SWX, UK

May 29: London All Points East, UK

May 31: St. Brieuc Art Rock Fest, FR

Jun 02: Zurich Rote Fabrik, CH

Jun 03: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, FR

Jun 04: Barcelona Primavera Sound, ES

Jun 06: Aarhus Northside Fest, DE

Jun 08: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, DE

Jun 09: Cologne Gloria Theater, DE

Jun 11: Porto NOS Primavera Sound, PT

Jul 17: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Jul 19: Chicago Pitchfork Festival, IL

Jul 21: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Jul 23: New York Webster Hall, NY

Jul 24: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Jul 25: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Sep 11: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Sep 12: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Sep 13: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Sep 15: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA