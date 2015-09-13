Killing Joke issue I Am The Virus video

Killing Joke have released a lyric video for their track I Am The Virus.

It’s taken from ninth album Pylon, to be launched on October 23 via Spinefarm.

Bassist Martin ‘Youth’ Glover recently said: “It’s stark, brutal industrial suicide. It’s the third in a truptich of albums – Absolute Dissent, MMXII and now Pylon.

“We remain genre-blind so our music will always cover a vat spectrum of influences, from disco right through to heavy metal and beyond.”

The album can be pre-ordered via the band’s crowdfunding page. Killing Joke launch a European tour next month.